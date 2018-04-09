Section of Etowah River in Bartow will be focus of post Earth Day clean up
Keeping the Etowah clean upriver benefits all of us downriver and Floyd and Bartow County groups are joining forces for a collaborative cleanup of near the new Neel's Landing boat ramp later this month.
The Citizens of Georgia Power Northwest region will also take a lead role in the cleanup which will begin at 9 a.m. on April 27.
"We both have the Etowah River and we both have Georgia Power folks in our counties so it was perfect opportunity for all of us to work together," said. Sheri Henshaw, director of Keep Bartow Beautiful said.
She said the new Hardin Bridge Road ramp is just six miles from the Neel's Landing site and is hopeful that folks in canoes and kayaks can clean that section easily in three hours.
"That's our goal," Henshaw said.
The clean up is similar to a recent event on April 4 involving Darlington students along Silver Creek.
"I started working on this before things happened with Darlington," said Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Director Mary Hardin Thornton. "I know Keep Bartow Beautiful has worked a lot with Coosa River Basin Initiative on river stuff. We have so many things in common and we're good friends anyway so this is just a neat collaboration effort."
Euharlee Outfitters will provide shuttle service for people who want to put in canoes and kayaks along the river. Others will walk the river bank in the area of the boat ramp at U.S. 411 and Macedonia Road.
"Every bit that we pick up is something that doesn't go in the river," Thornton said.
A third group of volunteers will work on the installation of an infiltration garden at the ramp with Diane Minick, of Stormwater Landscapes out of Canton.
Many of the Georgia Power employees will work on the infiltration garden.
"It's simply a garden that will capture stormwater as it runs down a side ditch area as well as the parking lot down toward the river," Minick said. "It will slow the water down and then the water will soak into the ground and go into the river underground."
She said a part of the project involves the installation of plants and bushes that will attract native pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds and the like.
This will be a great opportunity to expose even more people to the water-borne recreational opportunities between Rome and Cartersville, Thornton said.
Recently she was surprised at how many Darlington students were not aware of the Silver Creek and Kingfisher trails before a similar clean up was held with the assistant of students on April 4.