Those with pitbulls or pitbull mixes who want to take advantage of free spays and neuters by the Rome-Floyd Humane Society at the second "Pittie Party" scheduled for Oct. 1 will need to register Sept. 4 or 5 to grab one of 25 coveted slots.
The first-come, first-served event at the Rome Civic Center also will require a $20 refundable deposit at the time of registration to discourage no-shows, said Humane Society Vice President Lynne Griffin.
"Our first Pittie Party was a great success!" declares a post on the organization's Facebook page. "It is our mission to slow down the numbers of large dogs, pit, and pit mixes that often clog up our shelter. Many need to get their dogs fixed, but find it a financial burden. If this is you, we are here to help!"
The posting stresses that only the actual spays/neuters are covered. If the dog is in need of shots or other services, the owner is responsible for paying those costs before taking the dog home. The $20 deposit can either be used to help cover the other costs or refunded after the surgery.
Sign up at the Humane Society office at 518 Broad St. on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. or Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A registration form can be downloaded and printed from the organization's Facebook post on the topic posted Sept. 2 or picked up at the time of registration.
They are accepting cash only and owners must show a photo of their dog to make sure it is at least part pitbull.
"If you have any questions or cannot come on any of these times please direct all those to a private message," the Facebook post states, adding those who are not in financial need and can pay a discounted rate, the My Kids Have Paws vet mobile will be available Sept. 18 and 19. "Many of these dogs are sweet and misunderstood, please consider adopting them at the shelter!"