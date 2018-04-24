Second person arrested in child's death
The Floyd County Police Department has arrested Sydney Dean, 28, on second-degree cruelty children and felony murder charges.
The charges were made when it was discovered that Dean had knowledge that her 2-year-old child was injured and in need of medical care but neglected to seek medical attention for several hours and further waited until the child was unresponsive to seek medical attention.
The child later died from the injuries sustained. The investigation is ongoing, at this time there will be no other information released, police stated in a press release.
She is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38, of 94A Dodd Blvd., is also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery as well as two felony counts of first-degree cruelty to children. He is also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license and is wanted on undisclosed charges out of Clayton County.
He was arrested on April 13 and a murder charge was added on April 15 after the child died.
He is being held without bond.