Double takes by motorist traveling up the Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee aren’t unusual as the drivers pass Sam’s Burger Deli. It isn’t every day you drive by a restaurant with a Gulfstream jet protruding from the front roof. Before the weekend is over there may well be double the double takes as Edwards attaches a second Gulfstream jet to the north end of the restaurant.
When Sam Edwards attached the original Gulfstream, his idea was to create a private dining room where visitors would pay a premium to eat with some of the proceeds from that area designated to benefit the Purple heart Veterans organization. Logistically that just didn’t work, so when Edwards found out about the second jet, he decided to give it another try.
“We don’t know what the regulations are on this. I just wanted to bring the airplane up here because it was something that was given to me as a Purple Heart project,” Edwards said. “We’re still trying to figure out what all the machinations will look like.”
The real irony behind the aircraft is that it was previously owned by the same businessman that owned his first aircraft, William B. Johnson, a former chairman of the Berry College Board of Trustees, who died in June 2016. He owned more than 150 Waffle House restaurants and in 1983, bought the Ritz Carlton hotel brand and turned it into a major player in the upscale hotel industry.
“He had both ends of the culinary spectrum covered,” Edwards said.
In fact, the two planes actually have sequential tail numbers, N7WJ and N8WJ.
“I got them 3½ years apart, 50 miles apart, and I find ‘em. What’s the odds of that?” Edwards asked
Edwards picked up the first jet from the airport in Polk County. It was attached to the restaurant late in the summer of 2017. He found the second one at McCollum Airport near Kennesaw. He said the thrust reversers had been removed from the engines, which meant it could take off but it couldn’t land anywhere, except perhaps the Bonneville Salt Flats.
It had been at the airport in Kennesaw about five years when Edwards found out about it. He said the interior cabin is virtually brand new and found out that the cabin had been given a million dollar upgrade in 2010, but never flown because Johnson’s health had started to fail.