The Roman Holiday was stuck while travelling down the Coosa River carrying second graders from Glenwood Primary Tuesday around noon.
The Roman Holiday departed with the second group of students of the day and shortly after launch the captain recognized an issue with the steering of the boat. Before the issue worsened, the captain dropped anchor and called for assistance. Though the boat never lost power, Floyd County School public relations coordinator Lenora McEntire-Doss said the safest thing to do was to move all students on board to smaller boats to get them to land quickly.
Rome-Floyd Fire Department helped transport the 28 students and two teachers on board in two smaller boats back to the dock at Heritage Park. The group was then safely transported by school bus back to the E.C.O. Center for lunch and to finish up their field trip.
"Special thanks to the Rome Floyd Fire Department, E.C.O. Center, and Floyd County EMA for all of their assistance in making this a most memorable, and safe, field trip," McEntire-Doss said.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the cause of the mechanical issue was a bolt was sheared off in the control arm.