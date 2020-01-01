Clayton Fuller has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, making him the second candidate to declare for the seat currently held by Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
A native of the 14th District, Fuller and his wife Kate live in Lookout Mountain with their two young children.
Appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow, Fuller recently worked in the office of the Vice President, assisting Second Lady Karen Pence with various projects.
Prior to the White House Fellowship, Fuller served as an Assistant District Attorney for Georgia’s Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.
Fuller is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as a Judge Advocate General officer. He later entered the Air National Guard where he continues to advise commanders on providing the nation with superior F-16 capabilities.
Early last month, wealthy Alpharetta businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene switched from challenging U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the District 6 race, becoming the first to enter the District 14 contest following the announcement by Graves that he wouldn't seek reelection in 2020.
Graves announced on Dec. 5 that he wants to spend more time with his wife, Julie, who is nearing retirement and his children, who are now adults.