Workshop at Chieftains to address challenges of African American genealogy
To honor Black History Month, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is co-sponsoring a workshop to assist in finding African American ancestors.
The event will be held in the Coosa Room of the Rome-Floyd County Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 2, and will feature a presentation by genealogist Emma Davis Hamilton.
Hamilton is a specialist in the area of African American ancestry, specializing in the search for ancestors who were slaves owned by Native Americans.
Locating African American ancestors can be a challenge for descendants, a difficulty often made easier with the consultation of professionals like Hamilton.
Many may be surprised to learn that Native Americans held slaves. The practice wasn’t uncommon in the Cherokee nation, especially among wealthy land owners.
Chieftains Executive Director Heath Shores will also be on hand to guide workshop participants through unlocking their African American ancestry.
Participants will learn about Native American slaveholding, get guidance and access to resources that may aid in finding out more about their family history. Participants will also be able to discover a wide variety of resources available in the library’s Heritage Room.
Also co-sponsoring this year’s event will be the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Theta Omicron Omega Chapter as well as the Rome-Floyd Library.
The workshop is free and open to the public, but a reservation is required to attend. For more information, call the museum at 706-291-9494 or email chmuseum@bellsouth.net by Jan. 30.