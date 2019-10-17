The Walmart bag of socks in the laundry room that never found a match? HOPE Alliance has found a way to finally get rid of them while also helping someone locally.
"We all have those lonely socks without a mate and hope we will find their match," Carrie Edge, executive director of Elevation House, said. "You never ever do, you just hang on to it."
In conjunction with a sock drive, the local non-profit dedicated to helping adults with mental health issues, will be accepting clean single socks to be re-purposed. The idea hit Edge when she was helping on The Farm Bus run by the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters Inc.
"A man told me his sleeping bag had been stolen and it is beginning to get cold," she said.
With help of volunteers Edge said the organization can make the socks into blankets, leg warmers, arm warmers and more. Single socks can be dropped off at the Elevation House, Living Proof Recovery, The Salvation Army and The Shelter. Packs of clean white socks are also needed, Edge said.
Elevation House, along with other organizations, form the Homeless Outreach and Partner Engagement and connect with the local homeless and gain their trust in order to serve them better. Since 45% of homeless live with a mental illness, the alliance falls right under the umbrella of Elevation House Edge said.
The organization has two upcoming events Edge said she would like the community to know about. The first is the Elevating Minds Art Show and Auction on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The event showcases local and international artists with various styles for sale Edge said. The event will be at Heritage First Bank with all proceeds going to Elevation House.
The second event is the Elevating Minds concert on Nov. 3 featuring Josh Allen with tickets already on sale. Tickets can be purchased before hand on eventbrite at $20, or for $25 at the door.