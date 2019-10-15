There is no free dump day at the old Lindale mill on Saturday. Instead, Floyd County Public Works is hosting a scrap tire amnesty day at State Mutual Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A press release mix-up caused the erroneous report in Tuesday's paper.
The free scrap tire disposal program is a joint initiative of Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center. The stadium is at 755 Braves Blvd., off Veterans Memorial Highway.
Residents of Rome and Floyd County will be allowed to drop off up to eight regular tires and two tractor tires per vehicle. "Not per trip," KRFB Director Emma Wells emphasized.
No commercial tires will be accepted.
Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Wells secured a grant through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to pay for hauling and recycling the tires. The grant is "very restrictive" on the number and size of the tires it will cover, he noted.
"Be prepared to show proof of residency if needed," Skeen said. "A 'Floyd' license plate or any other proof of a Floyd County address is sufficient."
Workers will be on site to unload the tires and stow them in the tractor-trailers that will haul them off. Officials are expecting several thousand tires will be collected. No appointment is required.
KRFB volunteers discovered a large number of tires dumped around the city and county during a July ride through residential, commercial, industrial and rural areas. The trip was aimed at developing a baseline litter index to track future progress in cleaning up blighted areas.
The last scrap tire amnesty day was held in June 2018.