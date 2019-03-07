It’s no April Fool’s joke. The Northwest Georgia Council of the Boys Scouts of America will be relocating their council headquarters on that date. The council office will move from the SunTrust Annex at 100 E. Second Ave. to Ansley Office Park, 1013 N. Fifth Ave., Suite 1.
The Scout office has been on Second Avenue since 2003. Originally, back in 1933, the council was headquartered in the city auditorium.
“We want a service center our volunteers can be proud of,” said Council Scout Executive Jeff Brasher. “We chose the site because it’s a high-traffic and high-visibility area and we had some great people work with us on the relocation and the lease.”
Brasher said the former offices of retired Rome Dr. Larry Formby offers ample parking with a more functional, customer-friendly floor plan.
“It’s about the same size as our current location,” Brasher said. The interior layout and the ability to move into the facility without a great deal of renovation was also very attractive to the Scouts. “This has been in the back of our minds for a while,” Brasher said.
The Scout executive said that contractors have been working inside the building for a while and it is just about time to start making the physical move of office equipment and furnishings, and that anyone with a desire to assist with the move can reach the office at 706-235-5545.
The Scouts are also preparing for their annual American Values luncheon, set for April 5 at the Coosa Country Club. Dr. Bob Hortman and Clem Slack will be honored for their years of community service at the luncheon where famed author Alvin Townley will be the keynote speaker. In 2015, Townley received the Georgia Author of the Year award. His works include; “Legacy of Honor,” “Spirit of Adventure,” “Fly Navy” and “Defiant.”