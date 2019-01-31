Scouts will actually distribute door hangers throughout the community Saturday and then go back into the community Feb. 9 to collect food. Scouts will also be stationed at the Salvation Army warehouse between East First Avenue and East Second Avenue where people can actually bring food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the 9th.
"Everything that is collected in Rome will go to the local Salvation Army," Vaughn said. Kids will be focusing on the old East Rome community with door hangers this Saturday, just making residents aware of the fact that the drive is taking place and asking for assistance.
The 600 pounds would be an increase from last year. The goal was set higher, in part, because Pack 113 has grown from 45 Cub Scouts, Kindergarten through Fifth grade, to 89 in the past year. The older Scouts, Troop 113, has about 50 boys, many of whom will also be helping out with the food drive.
"We've averaged about 18,000 pounds for the last couple of years," Brasher said.
Vaughn said the community can contribute canned goods, dry goods and personal hygiene products during the drive.
While Pack 113 canvasses the Old East Rome community, packs across the city and county will also be out this Saturday and again next Saturday, as the event is part of a nationwide effort undertaken each year by the Boy Scouts of America.
The very first meeting of about a dozen girls from 11-18 years of age who are now eligible to participate with the Boy Scouts of America is scheduled for Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church.