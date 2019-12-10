At the last Floyd County commission meeting of the year, board members voted for the chair and vice chair for 2020.
Commissioner Rhonda Wallace made the motion to appoint Chair Scotty Hancock for a second term and was met with unanimous agreement.
Likewise, Commissioner Allison Watters made the motion to appoint Vice Chair Wright Bagby for another term and was met with the same reaction.
Hancock thanked fellow commissioners for the appointment and said he was looking forward to serving in 2020.
The installation of outdoor LED lighting sponsored by Georgia Power was approved by board members during the consent agenda section of the meeting.
These eco-friendly lights will help save an estimated $200,000 in electric fees and some areas in Floyd County are already benefiting from it, according to County Manager Jamie McCord.
The following areas are included on the list for LED outdoor lighting:
- Applewood Subdivision
- Covey Rise Subdivision
- Hampton Preserve Subdivision
- Lexington Lane Subdivision
- Mountain Creek Subdivision
- Trimble Way Subdivision
- Forest Glen Subdivision
- Dump Stations No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3
- Law Enforcement Center exterior
- Russell Regional Airport
- Public Works facility
- State Mutual Stadium parking lots
County Commissioners also approved the maximum price for renovations of the Floyd County Jail for $5,921,02. Carroll Daniel Construction has already been chosen to oversee the renovations.
The approval for the recommendation to award T&K Construction the contract to handle the Walker Mountain Road Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Phase 8 cell project was passed, with a maximum cost of $6,848,285.19.
Commissioners also signed off on the approval of construction quality assurance and administration of the landfill project contracts with Atlantic Coast Consultants, Inc. with the contract being capped at $225,000.
McCord commented that this landfill cell is estimated to last the county for the next eight to ten years.
Commission members also approved the Floyd County 2020 budget. McCord stated that he feels good about how 2019 went and hopes the new year will be the same.
McCord commented that one of the highlights is the 2% cost of living increase for Floyd County employees as well as the LED lighting project that will begin in the next year.