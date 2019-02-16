Jay Matthews, who has served as president of Scott for several years, said operations would essentially be unchanged. The name would remain Scott Logistics, a subsidiary of FLS Transportation Services, though he was not sure exactly what his specific role with the company would be going forward.
"We literally started with a couple of phone lines and a dream," Manis said. "For 25 years, my husband Roger and I have dedicated our lives to growing this business, but we feel the time is right to hand off the reins to FLS."
When Scott was created, Roger Manis was looking to start a trucking company and his wife was going to lead the logistics efforts. The deal for the trucking company didn't materialize at the time, though Roger Manis did later acquire Apex Trucking which has also been sold off recently.
“Scott Logistics is one of the fastest growing 3PL's (third party logistics) in our space,” said John Leach, FLS Chief Executive Officer. “Scott’s focus to deliver true value for its customers stems from its people, processes and technology. The combination of FLS’s 30-year cross-border expertise with Scott’s deep U.S. carrier network will significantly increase our scale and coverage in the highly fragmented Truck Load brokerage space.”
In addition to the home offices in Rome, Scott Logistics has branch offices in Centre, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Cary, North Carolina; Lowell, Arkansas and Atlanta.
The company has grown to become one of the top 50 freight brokerage firms in the nation, according to the industry publication Transport Topics.
Matthews said the acquisition would create a lot of synergies with the Canadian parent company.
“This acquisition creates a 3PL with revenues of approximately $500 million USD and will provide a solid foundation to further accelerate our industry-leading growth,” said Leach.