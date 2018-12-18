"I'm a happy camper about that," Scoggins said from a celebration party with supporters at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.
The district covers the western half of Bartow County and five eastern precincts of Floyd County: Barkers, Chulio, Etowah, Howell and part of North Rome.
Scoggins won 2,048 of the 3,179 ballots cast to win with 64.54 percent of the vote. The turnout rate was 9.42 percent of the 33,760 eligible voters.
Ken Coomer came in second, with 893 votes, followed by Nickie Leighly with 155 and Nathan Wilson with 77. All four candidates were from Bartow.
Scoggins, a retired probate court judge, said he has a large family backing him and strong connections in the county made through his years on the bench.
"I did a lot of things to, hopefully, help people and they came out to support me," he said.
Coomer was the favorite in Floyd County, netting 262 of the total 464 votes — 56.47 percent. He is the father of longtime District 14 representative Christian Coomer, who was unopposed for re-election but withdrew to accept an appointment to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Scoggins won 138 votes in Floyd, 29.74 percent. Leighly took 46 and Wilson took 18. Turnout was 5.20 percent.
That didn't faze the lawmaker-elect, who will join Floyd County's three other delegates when the Georgia General Assembly convenes Jan. 14.
"I want to let the people of Floyd County know I will not forget about them," Scoggins said. "Anything I can do to help, let me know."
Scoggins, of Rydal, won 70.51 percent of the vote in his home county — 1,910 of the 2,712 ballots cast. Turnout in Bartow was 10.94 percent of the 24,781 eligible voters.
The Bartow County probate judge for 28 years, Scoggins campaigned as a pro-life conservative who supports the Second Amendment and freedom of religion.
He and his wife, Donna, a retired Bartow County teacher, have two sons and daughters-in-law and two granddaughters. They marked their 40th anniversary in May.
To see all your newly-elected officials are click here: MyVoterPage