Those with kids probably know school starts back this week, but for those who don’t here’s a friendly reminder: Floyd County Schools start back Thursday and Rome City Schools begins on Friday.
Traffic around schools, especially near schools close to major roadways, will pick back up this week so travel with caution and watch out for school crossings and school buses.
Operation Stop Arm will be in affect this school year, so unless there is a permanent median or a divided highway, all lanes of traffic must stop for school buses. This law was re-worded during this year’s legislative session to clear up any confusing language.
School zones will once again be in affect on roads like Dean Avenue, in front of East Central Elementary, Veterans’ Memorial Highway, in front of Rome Middle and High, and near Alto Park Elementary on Burnett Ferry Road. Roads in front of Model, Pepperell and Armuchee will be congested with parents ferrying kids to and from school, so expect delays during weekday mornings.
In addition to all of the regular schools being back in attendance, Main Elementary School will be back open this August which means speed limits will be cut on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and there will be students crossing the street to get to school.
As a reminder, Pepperell Middle School students will now be reporting to the McHenry Primary building on 100 Mchenry Drive. Former students of North Heights Elementary will now be reporting to Main Elementary in another school shift this year.
After city and county school students return to their classrooms this week, private school students will trickle in during the rest of August. St. Mary’s Catholic School will start back Aug. 5. Unity Christian School will be next in returning to classes and will start back on Aug. 12, followed by Montessori School of Rome on Aug. 15 and 16 and finally Darlington School on the 19th.