Although local schools may have fallen just short of state averages during this year’s milestone tests, most showed significant improvement over last year’s scores.
Out of seven subjects Rome High School surpassed or met their 2018 scores in five subjects. The city high school’s largest gain was in ninth grade literature, which was 14 points higher this year. The school met its geometry score from last year.
Rome City Schools elementary and middle school(s) also saw increases from last year. Eighth grade math scores saw an increase from 2018. Grades three through six saw growth in English language arts by an average of 6.25 points.
“We are looking to continue growth in all areas,” Lou Byars, superintendent for RCS, said. “As long as we have growth we can continue moving kids from beginning learners to developing, proficient and distinguished learners.”
Floyd County Schools saw historical highs and outperformed the state in 16 of the 24 categories. The largest increases were recorded in third-grade ELA (English language arts) —increased 17 points, sixth-grade ELA — increased 10 points, sixth-grade math — increased 10 points — and third-grade math — increased 10 points. The third-grade increase is particularly notable given the long-term impact of students’ ability to read on grade level by third grade.
“We attribute most of these gains to the passion and dedication of our incredible teachers,” said John Parker, FCS assistant superintendent and chief academic officer. “MAP had a big impact on our scores by helping teachers find red flags early enough to address them and prepare for the end-of-course tests.”
“Certainly, the focus on writing in elementary school with Zoi Philappakos had a big impact on all elementary achievement, and we’re excited to be implementing that into the middle and high schools this upcoming year.”
U.S. history and economics showed decreases due to the number of students participating in dual enrollment courses who did not have to take the end-of-course test. Fifth- and seventh-grade math dropped one half of a point.
“We’re moving closer to our goal of becoming among the top 20 highest performing school systems in the state,” said Jeff Wilson, FCS superintendent. “While we are strongly encouraged by our increases in student achievement, we also believe that a student is so much more than just a test score.”