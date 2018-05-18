Schools budget goes before city commission
On Friday morning, Rome City commissioners gave their blessing on the Rome City Schools 2019 budget, with the millage rate expected to stay at its current rate of 17.45 for the eighth consecutive year.
Sheree Shore, the city’s finance director, told commissioners and board of education members the preliminary tax digest shows promise, with a projected 4 percent increase in real property. However, such promise could be diminished as appeals are filed on property value reassessments, she said. The city levies the property tax for the school system.
“We are completely at the mercy of the assessor’s office,” said City Manager Sammy Rich.
Rich also said he will continue talks with Superintendent Lou Byars about a proposed $136,785 increase in what the school system pays the city for busing its students with city transportation. Byars said he found out about the cost hike earlier this week, sharing it with board members during a called board meeting Tuesday. Rich apologized for not communicating it before then.
“I hate that that wasn’t conveyed earlier in the budget process,” Rich said.
Rome Public Services Manager Kirk Milam said Thursday the increase is based on a 2 percent increase in the base cost — $28,785 — plus 2 more buses — $108,000 — and follows a cost analysis. There has not been an increase since 2015, he continued.
"Years ago, we started from the standpoint of charging them very little, well under what we knew our cost was,” Milam said.
The system currently pays $1,584,280 for the service. Federal and local dollars are used in funding transit, Milam said. Local funding can be made up of payments from the system, the city’s general fund and fares. The payment from the system would be considered fares.
"We thought 2 percent was reasonable, after no increase for three years, to cover our increase in personnel, health care costs,” Milam said. "Hopefully, we'll come close to covering our cost, which is our goal."
The number of Rome City students has significantly gone up, with more than 6,340 students expected for next school year. Since 2009, enrollment in the system has increased by more than 900 students.
This growth has developed a need for two more buses on the roads, Rich said. But he did say Friday the 2 percent increase could be scrapped.
The system wants less crowded buses, too, Byars said. He also asked if adding two buses was enough to meet demand before saying he and Rich will meet again to pick up the topic. No letter of agreement has been signed yet.
