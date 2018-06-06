School security highlighted in Floyd ’19 budget
From the days following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, Floyd County Board of Education members propelled school security forward as a top priority.
And that prioritizing is now reflected in the 2019 budget, which a tentative form of was approved by board members Tuesday.
There is a $200,000 bump to add four more school resource officers and a $1 million commitment for security enhancements to the entrances of two elementary schools — three middle schools will have similar improvements with ELOST 4 funding this summer. Also, Deputy Superintendent April Childers informed the board the school is receiving an additional $87,877 from the state for school security upgrades — this being part of $16 million in bond funding the Department of Education is allocating across the state.
Superintendent John Jackson said with the additional SROs, there will be two for each of the four districts. The four new full-time SROs — they work nine months in schools and three for Floyd County police — are currently candidates undergoing training. He said if they all make it they will be ready to start around December.
However, until they are brought on, the school system will continue with using off-duty officers to keep the number at eight across the system. The decision to add off-duty officers to immediately increase police presence at schools was made by the board in March.
Also, the board is not expected to completely drop the property tax rate down to the calculated rollback rate — to generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year — of 18.012 mills, citing school security needs. Rather it plans to drop it down to 18.30 mills from 18.355 mills, which would still leave a $1.3 million increase in property tax revenue.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board Vice Chairman Tony Daniel said he wanted it to be made clear the reason their decision on the rollback was to be able to complete security improvements.
Other budget additions next year include bringing back five media specialist positions — among those lost in the 2013 reduction in force — for $390,000. This move will provide each school with a media specialist for the first time in five years.
Also, the launch of the school system’s online academy, for students with alternative educational needs, and technology upgrades is tabbed at $200,000. Another $200,000 is being allotted for the projected growth of next year’s summer school — based on changes to the promotion/retention policy — requiring additional resources as more students receive further instruction.
To maintain the Community Eligibility Program, $300,000 from the general fund is being injected into the school nutrition department. CEP provides free breakfast and lunch to all students of schools in low-income areas without having to take applications to determine eligibility for free meals.
The system is reimbursed based on how many students are eligible for free meals, determined through a formula. The shortfall stems from how much the system is getting reimbursed.
Nutrition Director Donna Carver has done “everything humanely possible” to get the department’s operations out of the red and into the black, Jackson said. So with the increase in funds, the department will focus on serving more dinners than snacks to increase the reimbursement received, Jackson said.
Overall, 2019 revenues are at $100.7 million — a more than $3 million increase from 2018 — with expenditures at $102.9 million, which is a $5.2 million increase from last year. The projected beginning balance for the start of the 2019 budget year — July 1 — is $15,551,329, which the $2.2 million deficit between revenues and expenditures will drop down to $13,338,264 when the year ends June 30, 2019.