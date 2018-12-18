Floyd County and Rome City school boards met in a joint board meeting Tuesday morning at the FCS main office on Riverside Parkway to share comments and concerns with recently re-elected legislative officials.
Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, fielded questions from both school boards and addressed school safety, how the career, technical, and agricultural education programs will be managed as well as staffing shortages.
“Until the governor is sworn in, announcements can change,” Dempsey said, referring to any promises that may have been made or announced in the time since Brian Kemp was elected governor of Georgia.
She added, however, after having discussions with him she feels he will prioritize education.
The first question came from Alvin Jackson from Rome City Schools to Lumsden regarding school safety. Lumsden, who has served on the House Study Committee on School Security, said one of the big things to come out of that committee was the mental health component of securing schools.
Louis Byars, superintendent of RCS, asked the representatives to vote against handing control of the CTAE programs, which would include the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy, to the Technical College System of Georgia, a discussion that was tabled during the session of the Georgia General Assembly. Jeff Wilson, superintendent of FCS echoed this request saying the TCSG determining the curriculum would not be as effective as the school board making those decisions. Dempsey reminded everyone there will be a new education chairman appointed when Kemp takes office and board members need to build relationships with the newcomers.
“If there is something we need to know don’t hold back,” Dempsey said.
The Georgia General Assembly will meet on Jan. 14 to hold its 40-day session where state lawmakers will discuss issues and pass laws which could affect local school systems.