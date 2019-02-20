Educators would have to submit an essay to win a 7-day canoe and kayaking trip.
GRN is giving Georgia educators the chance to write their own summer vacation story by participating in Paddle Georgia 2019, a 7-day, 92-mile journey down the Withlacoochee and Suwannee rivers through the Paddle Georgia Educator’s Scholarship program. Along the way these educators will receive training in environmental education curriculum and Georgia Adopt-A-Stream water monitoring.
“The goal is to give teachers a hands-on wilderness journey and environmental education experience that they can share with their students when they return to the classroom later in the year,” said Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook. “Past participants have incorporated what they’ve learned into lesson plans and even established Adopt-A-Stream programs at local schools.”
GRN is providing up to eight scholarships valued at $425 for Georgia educators to participate in what is considered the country’s largest week-long canoe/kayak camping adventure.
The journey begins June 15 on the Withlacoochee River in Valdosta and ends June 21 on the Suwannee River near Mayo, Florida.
Interested educators can view information about the trip and download a scholarship application at www.garivers.org/paddle-georgia/ All scholarship applications must be received by April 20. Winners of the scholarships will be announced April 25.
Paddle Georgia is an annual week-long, canoe and kayak journey that takes place on a different Georgia river each year. In the event’s first 14 years, Georgia River Network has guided more than 4,300 people down 14 Georgia rivers and generated more than $430,000 for river protection. More than 80 Georgia educators have participated in the scholarship program.