In the past week there have been at least four reported scams and fraud claims made through the Rome Police Department which have cost locals thousands of dollars.
Here are three of note from Rome police reports:
A Rome man reported he received a phone call from USAA asking him if he had changed his address on Dec. 7. When he told them “no” they went over his information with him where he found an unknown person had access to his account and information with USAA. The individual had called USAA pretending to be the complainant and requested $4,900 out of his mutual fund. The individual also used the man’s Visa card to make several hundred dollars worth of purchases from Best Buy, as well as attempted to open several credit cards in the his name. The complainant told police he found out the individual doing this was somehow attached to his driver’s license and is a stranger to him.
A separate incident sent police to Wells Fargo where a customer had been involved in a telephone scam where she believed she was talking to an old friend on the internet. The friend sent her a check for $8,000 and wanted her to cash it for them. When this failed, the woman met with a man whom she didn’t know was scamming her and gave him $3,200. She tried to cash the check twice before Wells Fargo called the police to report she was being scammed.
Another local reported he received a call on Dec. 10 from someone whom he thought was his grandson claiming he was in jail in Florida. The caller told the complainant he was arrested for a DUI and needed $500 to be wired by Western Union to get out. The man later found out his grandson was never arrested in Florida and was not in the state at the time. He also reported the person he sent the money to keeps calling for more money.
A Rome woman called police Tuesday to let them know she had been contacted by a man on Dec. 6 telling her she had been approved for an $8,000 loan. To receive the loan the woman had to give the caller her bank account information and send three deposits totaling $2,970. The complainant complied with the requests and deposited the money onto a Google Play gift card and then did not hear from the caller again.
Lt. John Walters of the Rome City Police Department said when in doubt, ask more questions.
“If it’s too good to be true it’s probably a scam,” he said.
Walters added that if there is ever any suspicion of a fraud or scam to call one of the city or county agencies to vet if it’s a true claim or not.
“We have heard of so many we can tell them on the spot if most are a scam,” he said.
A popular scam going around right now is someone calling elderly people and asking for donations for police vests. “This is absolutely a fraud,” Walters said. Police vests and equipment for the county and city come out of their annual budgets.
Another one is scammers calling people to tell them they have missed jury duty and unless they go and buy a pre-paid gift card to send to the caller, they are going to jail, Walters said. Policy states if a juror misses jury duty a sheriff’s deputy is sent out personally to alert them and to also make sure they come to report for jury duty. They never call and ask for money he said.
Banks can also alert people of possible scams if they are contacted. Once again, when in doubt ask, said Walters. Scammers become more frequent when they are more successful, so the best way to stay safe is to double-check anything suspicious.
To report anything suspicious contact the non-emergency number for Floyd 911 at 706-236-4543, to speak with a Rome police officer call 706-238-5111, or a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy at 706-314-0710.