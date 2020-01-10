Reports of scam phone calls claiming to be from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office have popped up again in the surrounding area.
The caller claims to have a warrant from FCSO for the person and the person must pay a certain amount of money or send them gift cards to clear their name.
Cpl. Anthony Cromer stated that the Sheriff's Office "will never call you asking for a payment to clear a warrant."
Cromer went on to say that these scammers often target elderly people.
Representatives from the Floyd County Police Department, the Rome Police Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections as well as state and federal tax officials have stated the will never, ever request you to send iTunes gift cards, GreenDot cards or ever ask for payment over the phone for any reason.