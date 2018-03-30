Saving a life is no crime
“Even if your child is not the child that is going to be using drugs — your child might be the one voice of reason at that fraternity party who may call 911,” Robin Elliott, one of the co-founders of Georgia Overdose Prevention, an advocacy group.
There are so many excuses not to call 911, she said. People may be afraid they’ll go to jail, that this would be a black mark on their record. It’s important to remember they’re not thinking straight, even if it is just alcohol involved and not illegal drugs.
That was the argument lawmakers had before them when passing the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty law in 2014 and they came to a decision.
“It’s more important to save a human life than incarcerate one small-time drug user,” Elliott said. “It’s more important that this child gets a second chance.”
The law established limited protections from prosecution for those reporting or suffering from an overdose. There are limitations to those protections, primarily placed so a person who otherwise could face criminal charges will not if they’re helping another person.
Essentially, the law protects those who call 911 to report an overdose, as well as those suffering from the overdose, from arrest for having possession of small amounts of illegal drugs as well as alcohol.
“It also applies to underage drinkers,” Elliott said. “This is very important for kids to know at parties.”
The law also gives certain protections from those who are on probation or parole who are attempting to seek medical assistance for a person or are themselves suffering from an overdose.
“Where there’s life, there’s hope,” Elliott said.
Rise of opioids
Knowledge is one thing, but availability of life saving measure is another, and in 2017 the governor signed a law which made naloxone available for purchase from retail pharmacies and the group often distributes the drug to families with at risk members.
But there’s still a stigma that goes along with addiction.
“Some people are embarrassed, they know their pharmacist and don’t want them to know their kid is on drugs,” Elliott said.
Getting naloxone to a person suffering from an overdose of opioids such as hydrocodone, oxycodone or methadone, negates some of the affects and victims are less likely to die or suffer long-term brain or tissue damage, according to the Georgia Overdose Prevention website.
Rome and Floyd County police, emergency responders and firefighters have been issued and trained in the use of naloxone to combat opioid overdoses.
Community mobilization events, partnerships with schools, and publicizing the state prescription drug monitoring program to cut down on “doctor shopping” are among the other potential initiatives put forth by Rome and Floyd County governments. Education on what’s already in place is another.
Getting rid of drugs, even prescription pills which shouldn’t be just flushed down the toilet, can be an issue and there are places where locals can drop of drugs for safe disposal.
There are 24-hour locked drug disposal drop boxes at Walgreen’s, 701 Martha Berry Blvd., and at the Floyd County Jail booking lobby, 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
In nearby counties, there are boxes at the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office in Summerville, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and 24/7 at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 1676 Rockmart Highway in Cedartown and the Bartow County Jail, 104 Zena Drive in Cartersville.
There are local options and support for people who are addicted to drugs and seeking help, Elliott said. Claudia Hamilton with Living Proof Recovery at 408 Shorter Ave., and Highland Rivers Health at 6 Mathis Drive, are two groups they’ve worked with to provide assistance to those working through addiction.