Saturday's run, health walk drawing ages 6 to 80
Online registration is closed but organizers are prepared for a slew of sign-ups Saturday, before the start of the 33rd annual Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K and 2-mile Walk.
"We have a little under 300 so far and we'll probably get another 100 or so on the day," Kelly Sanker said Thursday. "They just need to come to Heritage Park between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m."
Participants assemble at the park behind the levee on Second Avenue, then follow a course through downtown Rome and back to the park. The 5K course is USA Track & Field-certified.
"The walk is just a health walk," Gail Johnson said. "It does go up Clock Tower Hill, but it goes up the back so it's more of a gentle slope."
It's a family-friendly event for everyone, she added, "and if they don't want to come out and run or walk, we'd love having people standing along the race course cheering them on."
Registration is $35 for the 5K race and $30 for the health walk, which is not competitive. The race is chip-timed and there will be awards for the top three finishers in each age group along with the overall, master and grandmaster winners.
The age groups start at 10 and under and go through 5-year increments to the 75-and-older category.
"We have an 80-year-old and a couple of 6-year-olds so far, and hundreds in between," Johnson said.
Everyone who pre-registered by Aug. 8 will get a race T-shirt, and the remaining shirts will be distributed to participants who sign up Saturday until they are gone. There also will be music and refreshments at the park.
The Tillman Clocktower race is the biggest fundraiser of the year to specifically benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
Established to prevent child abuse, the center offers free help for local families in crisis through a parent aide program, supervised visitation and life-skill classes. For more information, visit the website at ExchangeClubFRC.org.