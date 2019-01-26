Salvation Army to use large donation to make upgrades for community feeding program

As the result of receiving financial support from Georgia Power Foundation Inc. and The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, the Rome Salvation Army will soon be expanded.
“It is our pleasure to announce that The Salvation Army of Rome has been awarded $10,000 from the Georgia Power Foundation,” stated Capt. Jason Smith, corps officer.
“This gift will enable the Army to purchase industrial kitchen equipment for its community feeding program. Additionally, the Women’s Auxiliary has granted $3,000 to purchase an ice-maker.”
In 2018, more than 11,000 meals were served through the Army’s nightly dinner service.
Dinner is served at 7:30 p.m. every night at the Salvation Army building at 317 E. First Ave., Smith said. The Army serves folks who are homeless or needy with no questions asked and no one turned away. They usually serve about 50 meals nightly he said.
“It’s unfortunate that so many of our neighbors suffer from food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 14.1 percent — or 13,580 Floyd County residents — are food insecure. Through the generosity of donors, a nightly dinner is provided without disruption. Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, therefore dinner is served on holidays and weekends in addition to throughout the week,” Smith added.
The funds provided by the Georgia Power Foundation and the Women’s Auxiliary will allow the organization to purchase a commercial-grade stainless steel refrigerator and freezer, dishwasher, ice-maker and convection oven. In addition, The Salvation Army hopes to offer courses on food handling and safety so that shelter guests and members of the community can receive certification.
Georgia Power is a state-wide supporter of the Army, said Smith. The donated funds are a tremendous blessing, not just to the Army, but to the community as well.
The Women’s Auxiliary also deserves a special thanks for their additional donation of $3,000, Smith added.
“Not only will we be able to provide a higher quality of service to our guests, but we will also be able to offer this training which will assist our guests in obtaining much needed job training in the near future”, he said. They are huge advocates for the Salvation Army and do a lot of fundraising he added.
While details concerning the training program are forthcoming, the Army hopes to have the additional equipment installed within the next six weeks. The Rome Salvation Army are waiting on expenditures to be approved and once they are construction will begin. It should take a couple of days after the equipment is delivered for the installation.
In 2012, The Salvation Army converted underutilized space into a community dining room and a commercial grade stove was purchased and is used to provide meals to the general public. Prior to this, community meals were being prepared using residential equipment.
To learn how you can support The Salvation Army feeding programs, visit SalvationArmyRome.org or phone 706-291-4745 to schedule a tour.
John Popham contributed to this report
