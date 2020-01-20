It's called the "White Flag Cold Weather Shelter Policy" and it's in full effect until at least Thursday at the Rome Salvation Army Social Service Center on First Avenue.
With Tuesday night's weather forecast calling for a low of 21 degrees, the local Salvation Army shelter at 317 E. First Ave., is flying its white flag and opening its doors to up to 40 additional Romans who need a warm place to go.
"With our partnership with the Floyd County Emergency Management office, (Director) Tim Herrington has provided us with cots so we have plenty of overflow space in addition to our 24 regular beds," Capt. Jason Smith said Monday morning as local temperatures were struggling to rise above 32 degrees. "If we need to, we can take the tables down in the dining room and utilize that space as the need arises."
This is not only for the homeless bundled up in tents or in cold vehicles, but for those who don't have enough heat in their homes.
"A lot of homes in our community aren't adequately insulated or are in disrepair, so we're inviting anyone who needs to get warm for awhile," Smith said.
The organization relies on weather reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and will fly the white flag anytime NOAA forecasts temperatures at or below 32 degrees, Smith explained.
For those who wish to stay in their camps or chilly homes because of pets or an aversion to social situations, blankets, coats and warm clothing are available at the shelter for anyone who needs them, he said.
Even those who have previously been asked to leave the shelter for not following the rules are welcome to go back during white flag periods.
"It doesn't matter if they are under the influence or not, as long as they are in need of shelter and behave themselves, we're not going to turn them away," he said. "We want to provide a safe place for everyone."
To prevent outside pets from suffering, the Rome-Floyd Humane Society suggests providing them with a dog house or other shelter insulated with straw.
"They can even put a hole in a Styrofoam cooler to keep cats warm," Humane Society Recording Secretary Sherry Jenkins said Monday.
Smith said it would be great if they could partner with Public Animal Welfare Services to provide a safe and warm place for people to take their pets while they are at the Salvation Army.
"We're unable to take in animals ourselves since we serve food and don't have the room, anyway," Smith said. "For many of us, our dogs are part of our family, but I understand that putting them in a separate shelter would cause anxiety for both the animals and the people. That's why those with dogs who are living in the camps would rather just hunker down there so they can stay with their pets."