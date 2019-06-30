Online retailers that do more than $100,000 worth of business a year in Georgia will have to start collecting sales tax beginning Jan. 1.
That’s up from the $250,000 threshold set for collections that started this year. Both bills originated in the House and were carried in the Senate by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
He also co-sponsored legislation that allows cities and counties to designate a person to review a Georgia Department of Revenue list of vendors collecting sales tax in their jurisdiction. Previously, the DOR considered that confidential information not subject to disclosure.
“I got what I could get, but we still need more transparency,” Hufstetler said in a recap of the legislative session presented to the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club.
“I don’t know the new tax commissioner (David Curry) but he was a local tax commissioner (in Henry County) so he may be easier to work with on this,” Hufstetler said.
Under state law, the DOR collects all sales tax, takes out the state’s 4% share and distributes the rest to local governments – minus a collection fee.
Floyd County Finance Director Susie Gass said this is the first full year the option of reviewing sales tax remitters is available to local governments.
The County Commission still has to pass a resolution naming their representative. The designee would not be able to disclose the companies but could check them against Rome’s business license holders and look for any anomalies.
City and county officials have been pushing for changes in the state’s sales tax laws to address declines in revenue that started with the Great Recession and continued with the rise of internet sales.
The first wave of legislation followed a 2015 incident in which the DOR pulled $4.5 million from Rome, Floyd County, Cave Spring and the two public school systems to refund overpaid sales tax to an unidentified business.
The refund, which covered claims for multiple years, included 12% interest. The interest rate has since been lowered to the federal prime rate plus three percentage points.
Hufstetler also is sponsoring Senate Bill 128, which would require the collection of sales taxes on online platforms like PayPal that facilitate retail sales, deliveries, or services for third parties.
“Keep the big hammer out,” County Commissioner Wright Bagby told him.
Rome is seeing an increase in sales tax revenue this year, according to a report to the city’s finance committee last week by Assistant Finance Director Toni Rhinehart.
Local option sales tax – the permanent 1-cent tax used to offset property taxes – is up about $210,000 through May 31, Rhinehart said.
Better comparisons on special purpose, local option sales tax collections will be available in next month’s report, she said, when the 2013 and 2017 SPLOST revenues are separated. April was the last month of receipts for the 2013 tax.