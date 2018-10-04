Sale of Rome-based Big Time Products is complete
Big Time Products has been a leader in the work, garden, automotive and household cleaning glove categories for the past 15 years. The company diversified into other products ranging from wearable tool storage, job site storage and kneepads.
Big Time CEO Harry Pierce said that he and founding partner Rick Chambers started a succession plan about three years ago, bringing in new people to learn and take over roles in sales, marketing and imports. "We both have been working since we were about eight years old so that ought to be reason enough to sell," Pierce said.
Pierce said Big Time hired a consultant to help put together a prospectus for potential buyers and was well aware of potential interest from the Ohio-based company.
"Hillman is a great company that has between 300 and 500 people out in the sales force, so they've got a huge team out in the retail force. They should be able to pick up our sales 10-20 percent just by making sure everything is in stock on a regular basis," Pierce said.
At one time, Pierce was the principal owner of the Rome Renegades, an indoor football league team.
Most of the employees with Big Time were able to make the move to Hillman.
"We wanted it to be the right people so our people would be taken care of, the company would be taken care of and our legacy would go on," Pierce said. He said many of the senior employees were in a position to take a retirement.
Pierce and Chambers originally owned 100 percent of Big Time Products, but sold off about half of their interest to capital investors several years ago to facilitate a couple of acquisitions that made the company even more attractive for a final sale. Those acquisitions allowed Big Time to expand its footprint well beyond the Home Depot stores where most of their products had been marketed for the past 15 years.
With the addition of Big Time, Hillman’s product portfolio now spans the hardware, automotive, garden, and cleaning categories and includes Big Time’s brands including Firm Grip, AWP, McGuire-Nicholas, Grease Monkey and Gorilla Grip, which are sold throughout retailers in North America.
“We are thrilled that Hillman will now provide the most comprehensive selection of personal protection and work gear products, in addition to our vast selection of innovative hardware products and merchandising solutions,” said Greg Gluchowski, president and CEO of Hillman, in a press release.