Safety meeting addresses where to focus efforts
During a forum Thursday on school safety and security, student representative Caroline Young, a junior at Rome High, called on Rome City Schools officials and stakeholders to be advocates for the younger generation in pushing gun control measures and preventive actions.
She also expressed students are not comfortable with teachers being armed on campus, following comments by teachers and administrators expressing similar sentiments.
“Listen to the voices of our children,” said Dr. Melissa Davis, a newly elected Rome school board member. “They are our leaders.”
Davis, a Harbin Clinic pediatrician, urged the dozens in attendance to view gun violence in America as a “public health crisis.”
The meeting was called to gather input on what the school system needs to focus on as it moves forward with security enhancements.
West Central Principal Leslie Dixon and West End Principal Buffi Murphy inquired about adding two SROs — school resource officers — to elementary schools, one for schools on the west side and one for those on the east side.
Rome police Maj. Rodney Bailey asked Superintendent Lou Byars if the system could afford the additional SROs, which have half of their pay come from the system. Byars responded there are funds for it to be done.
The use of codes during lockdowns was also a point of discussion. Concerns were shared over students not knowing the codes and the risk this could pose if a substitute, who also doesn’t know the codes, was in a classroom. Elm Street Elementary Assistant Principal Laura Walley said the elementary schools now use plain language — “there’s an intruder in the building” — instead of codes, which the high school still operates on.
Bailey supported the use of plain language, which the police department has switched to from codes, to get the most information out to those at risk, since an intruder is not likely to be hindered by hearing “lockdown” instead of a code word.
Rome High junior Sophie Sebuh said preventive action needs to be taken to educate students on the consequences of making threats, even if the intent was jocular. Threats have to be taken seriously, Byars said, and if students make them they will get in trouble.
Others indicated a need for more behavioral health professionals focused on the mental health of students, intervening in someone’s life to prevent them from reaching a state of mind that would trigger violent action.
In relocating students and staff from a school, Rome High teacher Joey Powers asked about how they would be transported to reunification points.
“How do we get those students to reunification points without transportation,” he said, adding that city bus drivers only work during certain hours in the morning and afternoon.
Byars said during those events the focus is to immediately relocate a school population and move to points for parent meet-up. He added transportation will be a focus of the system moving forward.