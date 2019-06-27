After several unforeseen setbacks and work from volunteers from across the community, the Ruth and Naomi House will be able to accept residents by the second week of July following its ribbon cutting and open house Thursday afternoon.
Devon Smyth, executive director for The Davies Shelters, said there are just a few more things to get done before the transitional shelter can start housing Rome women, and should be fully operational by the week of July 7. The opening of the house has been pushed back several times due to having to install a water main and a sprinkler system to the house.
The goal is to bring women in and resolve any needs they may have Smyth said. The shelter works with community partners like the family resource center to help resolve issues in the women's lives.
Community members and partners to the shelter gathered at the North Broad location to celebrate the completion of the project which has been underway since May 2018. The building used to house the Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center, and according to Smyth, over 700 volunteers have helped with renovating the converted office spaces back to a livable house.
"We did stop counting," Smyth said.
The most recent volunteer work done to the house was the room decor done by local church youth, said Virginia Summer, community outreach volunteer. Summer said her favorite part of their handiwork were the stuffed stingrays the kids left on several of the beds in the upstair's bedrooms.
The house will sleep eight single women and four women with kids all at the same time, Smyth said. The single women’s rooms are on the downstairs level of the house with four sharing a bedroom. Each woman will have a separate bed in the bedroom with low walls to give them some privacy. There is a fully functioning kitchen downstairs, a dining room and a living room that also functions as a play room for any kids living in the house.
Also downstairs is the Merrill J. Davies Library, named after the wife of William S. Davies, which features two book shelves, a seating area and a computer lab. Downstairs is also home to Smyth’s office, and a space for the night manager so someone is on hand for the residents 24/7.
Upstairs is home to four large bedrooms set aside for displaced mothers with kids. There is no cutoff on how many kids can be brought in as long as they are not over 17. Each upstairs bedroom has a key lock door to give the family privacy.
The bedrooms of the house bear names of biblical women who have interesting and complicated stories Smyth said.
"I guess we are trying to say we all have interesting and complicated stories."
Smyth wanted to pay special thanks to Fred Rife, the projects construction volunteer, as well as Jimmy Floyd, the volunteer electrician. Donors include Berry College Elementary and Middle School Girl Scout Troop 727, who raised funds to outfit the kitchen of the shelter. Other contributing organizations include students of the Berry College ceramics class, Judge Colston’s drug court, Saint Mary's Catholic School and more.
The next step for The Davies Shelters will be to bring in and renovate transitional housing for residents leaving their shelters. The CEO of Rome-based Cortex Toys announced the company would match $100,000 in donations which the shelter is hoping to match by the end of the year.
The transitional housing would allow residents leaving the shelters an opportunity to build rental history before moving. All rent paid would be used as a deposit for the next home when they leave.
For more information about The Davies Shelters visit their website at https://daviesshelter.com.