Russell Airport runway extension bids still under review
C.W. Matthews bid $8.23 million for the project while N.W. Georgia Paving bid $10.46 million.
The 2013 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax budget for the project was $5.7 million. However, former airport manager Mike Mathews, now the manager at the Athens-Epps Airport, said it was important to note that the original budget drawn up some six years ago was based on a 1,000-foot extension and the county actually bid out a 1,260 foot extension.
The consultants with Baker International have been working to find out why the bids were so high, Mathews said. When the project was being put together for the 2013 SPLOST package, contractors were hungry for work.
"We should have done it right away, really," Mathews said. "Now, nobody is hungry, everybody has work, plenty of work so they can pretty much put a price tag on it for whatever they want."
Floyd County Purchasing Director Bill Gilleland also said the bid specs included a base that met Federal Aviation Agency requirements along with a type of asphalt surface that is different from the ordinary mix used in regular road paving projects
Mike Reiter with Baker International said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the project at this time.
Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter has been asked to serve as the interim airport manager until Mathews' replacement is hired.
He said that he has been working with County Manager Jamie McCord and the consultants to analyze the bids on an item by item basis to see where costs can be cut because there is no excess funding.
The project was started as a SPLOST project without any kind of state or federal aid.
Burkhalter said one of the largest cost factors was simply the mobilization of construction crews for the project.
"That was quite significantly higher than what was projected," Burkhalter said. He said that could be related to the wealth of construction work paving contractors now have.
Airport Commission Chairman Chip Hood said he wants to try to keep the runway length at the full 1,260 foot length.
"The county is doing a great job of value engineering the bids," Hood said.
Burkhalter said he hopes to be able to update the full airport commission on the status of the project when it meets next Tuesday afternoon.
The project was developed in part to help the larger number of corporate aircraft which use the airport to meet insurance requirements related to runway length. The extension would give aircraft additional space for both takeoffs and landings and could significantly enhance fuel sales since pilots could take on more fuel with the longer runway.
The SPLOST budget was to include engineering costs, environmental analysis and mitigation, if necessary, along with the grading and paving.