Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, along with graduations, and that means summer is right around the corner.
Among the local heralds is the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market kicking off Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.
Sponsored by the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department, the market offers locally grown produce, fresh cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, jellies, herbs and hand-made craft items. Vendors can sign up for a spot, at $7 a day, onsite or ahead of time at the Parks & Rec headquarters, 1 Shorter Ave.
The morning market will be at the pavilion twice a week, on Saturdays and Wednesdays, through Oct. 12.
Then there's the Southeast Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition, set for June 6, 7 and 8 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Many of the top pilots in the country participate in the event, which is entering its 11th year.
"There's no charge to the public to come and watch the aerobatic competition," said Janice Hudson, who works with airport nonprofits Tiger Flight and the Museum of Flight.
"It's always a good, fun tailgate party for some folks," she added.
The first day is a practice day, with competition flying starting the following morning. Viewers can set up chairs in the parking lot and watch the skies.
Pilots will compete in five categories, with tricks and stunts suitable to skill-levels ranging from primary, sportsman and intermediate to advanced and unlimited. The Bash is typically a testing ground for the World Aerobatic Championships in August.
Also that weekend – June 8 and 9 – Cave Spring hosts its 45th annual Arts Festival in Rolater Park. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
More than 80 artisans already have been chosen for the juried art show in the downtown park. It will feature everything from photographs, pottery and paintings to jewelry, textiles, woodwork and unique "found-item" displays.
The festival also offers live entertainment and a range of food vendors.
Visitors can also tour the park cave, which houses the city's iconic freshwater spring, and the spring-fed Rolater Lake opens for swimming at noon. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for ages 3 to 10. Children age 2 and younger, and adults age 65 and older, get in free.
Summer begins June 21.