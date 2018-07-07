Run For The Fallen to travel through Rome on Tuesday
America’s Run For The Fallen is slated to hit the Georgia state line in Coosa Tuesday and come through Rome and Cartersville.
The cross-country relay run is paying tribute to every military service member who has died in the War on Terror, since Oct. 12, 2000. It started at Fort Irwin, California, on April 7 and is scheduled to end up at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 5.
Leslie Duke, owner of the Duke Military Museum in Rome, will be meeting the group on Ga. 20 at the border about 7 a.m.
“We’ll be leading the run from the Alabama line with our military vehicles,” Duke said. “We have a Humvee that’s an exact replica of one used in Mogadishu during the ‘Black Hawk Down’ operation in 1993.”
Riding with Duke in the Humvee will be a Gold Star father who lost his son in the war that continues today. He said organizers have not yet told him the name of the man, who is coming to see his son remembered.
“They stop every mile to place a marker honoring an individual hero,” Duke said.
The markers for nearly 20,000 service members are being placed in chronological order. Rome’s fallen hero, Pfc. Justin Johnson, died April 10, 2004. His marker was placed April 30 outside Steamboat, Arizona.
Duke said they’ll be coming into Rome along Shorter Avenue and expect to get to the U.S. Army Recruiting Station next to Sam’s Club around 10 a.m.
“If anyone wants to be a part of it, they can come out to West Rome about 10 a.m.,” he said.
A few Romans have already signed up to take on a share of the relay.
Ghee Wilson, a special agent with the Georgia Department of Corrections, said he’s among a contingent that will join the run about 10:30 or 11 a.m. at Second Avenue near Floyd Medical Center.
“We heard they were coming through Rome so we pulled it up online and found out more,” Wilson said. “We’re going to be standing by, waiting to jump in. We wanted to do something to remember these guys who fought in the War on Terror and fell in the line of duty.”
The 52-mile Tuesday run will continue through Rome, onto U.S. 411 to Cartersville and U.S. 41. The evening ceremony, where the names of all 52 will be read, will happen a few miles south of the city.
The website RunForTheFallen.org will have specifics posted for each day and stop as they near the destination. Information about the service members and how to help is also online.
The run through Georgia will continue Wednesday down Mars Hill Road in Acworth. The route map shows a trek south through Macon, east through Swainsboro and ending in Savannah on July 17. From there, they’ll head up the coast to South Carolina.
“We’re honored to be a part of it,” Duke said. “We’re honored to be able to show our respect to these brave men and women who gave their all for our country.”