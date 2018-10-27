"It's time for Congress to act on the will of a majority of the people," said Hilda Iriarte, representing the El Vigia Rotary Club in Ponce, at the Rome Rotary Club Thursday.
Iriarte, who also made a pitch on behalf of her club in Ponce to formally become a sister club to the Rome Rotary prior to the Rome groups meeting Thursday, reminded Romans that Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens for the past 101 years, but do not participate in U.S. federal elections. President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act in 1917. During the last referendum, Iriarte said 97.2 percent of the island’s voters supported statehood, and subjection to all federal taxes and U.S. laws that come with it. Less than two percent of the voters in that same election favored complete independence and similarly, less than two percent wanted to retain the status quo as a territory of the United States.
"There is an urgent need for more tolerance and goodwill," Iriarte told the Rome community leaders. "We have a need in society for acceptance of diversity. What would a rainbow look like if it was only one color."
She touched briefly on the after affects of Hurricane Maria, which caused widespread damage to the island last year. Her home community in Ponce was without electricity for four months.
"The destruction to the infrastructure was incredible," she said. Her Rotary club was able to identify two small communities in the mountains between Ponce and San Juan which were particularly hard hit, and with the help of the Rotary Foundation have worked to create a water purification system for those communities which will be completed in November.
"They are still totally dependent on bottled water," Iriarte said.
She said she hoped that a partnership with the Rome Rotary would strengthen the friendships that already exist and enhance opportunities to work together on any number of community projects.
Iriarte will remain in Rome through the weekend and had a book signing Saturday at Barnes & Noble. Her book is titled "Puerto Rico, A Unique Culture, History, People and Traditions.” She said she hoped the book would help create awareness of the rich culture of Puerto Rico which is peppered with influence from the Taino Indian natives as well as the Spanish, African and American cultures.