A half dozen of Rome’s surviving Rosie the Riveters huddled together to ward off a chilly wind Saturday as they dedicated a new readerboard to all of the local women who went to work to aid the Allies in World War II.
It’s been a year since a special Rosie the Riveter Memorial garden was planted in front of the Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. That garden includes special roses that were the result of cross-breeding to specifically create a living memorial to the women who worked in factories, shipyards and elsewhere to support the war effort.
The new readerboard has photographs of most of the women from the Rome area who served along with brief information about their role in the war effort.
Ginny Word, a Floyd County Master Gardener, said the idea is to have rose gardens set up in each Congressional district across the country.
William S. Davies read a list of the known Rosie the Riveters from the Rome area who are deceased, and young girls placed a long-stem Rosie Rose in a vase to honor their memory.
The Rome-area Rosie the Riveters who were present for the ceremony Saturday morning included Nellie Woodall, Joy Mitchell, Jane Tucker, Bettianne Harris, Mary McJunkin and Louvenia Jordan.
Mitchell worked at the Battey State Hospital in Rome during the war. Not only did the Rome facility treat wounded American servicemen, but it also housed some German prisoners.
Harris rolled bandages for the American Red Cross, McJunkin worked in an aircraft factory in California, Tucker was a welder in the shipyards at Savannah, Jordan served as a cryptographic clerk in Virginia and Woodall, like McJunkin, worked in an aircraft factory where the B-29 was built.