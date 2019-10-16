The Floyd County Historic Courthouse located at 4 Government Plaza suffered a major roof membrane failure due to recent extreme heat. The membrane has been stabilized but water had already penetrated the building in several locations and caused minor flooding on multiple floors
The tax office is closed for the remainder of the day and tags and taxes will be treated as a holiday. No fees or penalties will be charged. The office will reopen tomorrow and citizens can visit floydcountytax.com for more assistance.
For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.