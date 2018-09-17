RomeGaCares taking donations to help with hurricane aftermath cleanup
RomeGaCares opened a donation center Monday at 1929 North Broad Street and is accepting help for those whose homes were affected by the heavy downpours as Tropical Storm Florence made its way inland.
There have been widespread reports of flooding as a result of the storm and forecasters are saying they’re expecting large amounts of freshwater flooding to come.
This time the group is concentrating on items needed to help those affected deal with flooding cleanup.
“The greatest push is for disaster relief kits. Those are tremendous,” said Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Carrie Edge.
If want to bring in a donation but don’t want to put together a kit — for a $65 donation volunteers can do all the shopping and put one together.
“We have plenty of volunteers to do that,” Edge said.
The kit is a 5 gallon bucket with a resealable lid containing: liquid laundry detergent, concentrated liquid household cleanser, dish soap, 50 clothespins, a 100’ or two 50’ clotheslines, seven sponges, 24 large heavy duty trash bags, 18 cleaning wipes, a can of air freshener, a large can of insect repellent spray, two pair of kitchen gloves, a pair of leather work gloves, five scouring pads without soap built in, a plastic scrub brush and five dust masks.
“What we have most of is water,” Edge said.
Other items — especially since flooding has been a factor — are shovels to get muck out of a home and box fans to dry out the house.
They’re also looking for trucks or a tractor trailer truck and drivers to transport all of the goods once they’re collected.
The last day they’re taking large donations is on Sept. 26.
Donations can be brought to 1929 North Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who wish to volunteer should email RomeGaCares@gmail.com with the number of people and time their group is available.