At the United States Courthouse in Rome 47 individuals from 22 different countries and five continents raised their hands and repeated the Oath of Allegiance, ending the long road to becoming a United States citizen.
"It's done, it's over," Kenya Lewis-Lozin said, smiling and raising her arms in celebration. She spent close to two years going through the steps of becoming a citizen she said.
The ceremony was presided over by Senior U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy, who gave the new citizens a short lesson on their new rights as American citizens.
"You now live in a land of equal opportunity," he said. "Take advantage of these new opportunities."
He also gave them an overview of their new legal rights as American citizens. He explained they now had the right to due process under the American legal system, they were protected from cruel and unusual punishment by the government and unfair search and seizure by police.
"These rights protect you and all of us as individuals against the tyranny of oppressive individuals and dictative governments," he said. "Don't let your freedom be taken from you, fight for your rights and enjoy your new lives in a free country."
He also sympathized with the new citizens. His wife is a naturalized citizen he told the courtroom.
"I know the sorrow that comes to swearing to another sovereign," Murphy said. "I understand how difficult it is to get here."
After the ceremony representatives from Congressman Tom Graves' office, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the League of Women Voters lined up to shake hands and hug Rome's new citizens. Everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments courtesy of the DAR, and all new citizens were encouraged to register to vote with the assistance of the LWV.