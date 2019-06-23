First time claims for unemployment compensation were down from April to May, according to new data from the Georgia Department of Labor. A first time claim is filed on behalf of a worker who has not field for unemployment assistance in the preceding 12 months.
The GDOL reports that 301 initial claims were filed by Floyd County residents in May, down from 433 that were filed in April when the jobless rate in Floyd County was 3.2 percent, the lowest unemployment rate locally since November of 2001.
The May claims number was higher than the 251 first time claims filed in May a year ago.
Last month the Georgia Department of Labor reported that the modern low for joblessness in Rome and Floyd County was 3.1 percent, reported in November of 2000.
First time claims were essentially unchanged from April to May in Bartow, Chattooga and Polk counties. Gordon County saw a large increase from 2010 in April to 175 in May.
The 15-county Northwest Georgia region saw a very large decline from one month to the next, dropping from 3,128 initial claims in April to only 1,868 in May. The 15 counties that make up the region include Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray. Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, Paulding and Haralson
The state will release the actual May unemployment rates on a county by county basis on Thursday, June 27.