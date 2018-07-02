Rome Underground Tours tickets available, proceeds benefit Sexual Assault Center
Rome and area residents now have access to a part of Broad Street few get to experience — the underground.
The Rome Underground Tours take place Saturday, July 14 and offer guests a walking, guided tour of the lower levels of a few popular Broad Street locations.
In the late 19th century, Broad Street — from the Cotton Block to Fifth Avenue — was raised approximately 15 feet to alleviate flooding. The tour will take participants down into the belly of Broad Street and offer a unique perspective into the history and architecture of several historic buildings that helped shape the character of downtown Rome.
The tours will depart from the DeSoto Theatre and will feature different underground locations along Broad Street.
There are four different start times to choose from — 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tours will last approximately an hour and a half.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau on Jackson Hill.
Participants should bring a flash light and wear comfortable, closed toe shoes (no open toe sandals) for the walk. Because of the nature of the tour, clothing may get a big dirty so guests are encouraged to dress appropriately.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the tours sell out quickly. Tickets must be presented at the beginning of the tour.
All tour proceeds will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia and will count as votes for Team Avila — Severo Avila and Emily Tumlin — in the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge.