Got a minute? Fill out a Rome Transit survey and you just might win either a $25 or $50 Visa gift card for your trouble.
All Rome residents — whether they use public buses or not — are being encouraged to fill out the surveys to assist Rome officials with the "rebranding" of transit services within the city and help them determine if they should expand services to local colleges and throughout Floyd County.
"The survey results could be very beneficial for shaping our future transit system," Rome Transit Director Kathy Shealy said recently.
There are three separate surveys. The 19-question "Community Survey" for anyone living, working, going to school or doing business in Rome and the 25-question "Para-transit Rider Survey" for registered para-transit customers can both be accessed online at romegatdp.wordpress.com/surveys. Both take less than three minutes to complete.
The Community Survey and the 150 rider surveys done in person on buses Nov. 18-20 are completely anonymous and come with the chance to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Para-transit customers already should have received their surveys in the mail, but those who didn't are encouraged to complete one online. Those who finished that survey will be entered in several drawings for a $50 Visa gift card.
The surveys, which are available in English and Spanish, ask questions about use, locations, reasons for riding (or not), household income, routes, knowledge of Rome Transit, cross streets, how long lived in the area, primary means of transportation, work status, and other general inquiries to help authorities determine the best plan going forward.
Some surveys also have been in the form of a postcard distributed throughout the city, although Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby said the one he received did not have a clear subject description at the top so it might be easily discarded for those thinking it's junk mail or some type of scam.
"I did not think they did the best job in the world," Bagby said of the general appearance of the survey. "When you see the subtitle, it doesn't immediately identify where it's coming from."
The city hired the consulting firm Moore & Associates to assist with survey analysis and to provide a general direction for the Transit Development Plan since the city will no longer be providing tripper service to Rome City Schools students after the end of this year.
The city had been receiving $1.4 million per year from the school system for the service.
Shealy said that in addition to the possibility of expanding service to areas currently not covered by Rome Transit, they hope to cut down on the amount of time between buses. Currently, there are one-hour waits on most routes, she said.
"It's going to be a good thing what the consultants are doing," she said. "Hopefully the transit system will grow for the public rider."
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson said during the Joint Services Committee meeting Tuesday that there will be stakeholder round tables starting Jan. 22. Moore & Associates also will visit the Rome City Commission during its Jan. 27 caucus to discuss progress thus far.
Eidson said they hope to be finished with the Transit Development Plan in March of 2020.
City Manager Sammy Rich added that it might be worth exploring if local institutions of higher education such as Georgia Highlands College would be interested in forming some sort of transit partnership that might open up opportunities for grant funds.
"It might make a whole lot of sense and we might get a whole lot more bang for our buck for the community," Rich said.