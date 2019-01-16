"It will be open to the public, but you get everything from engineers to architects to preservationists to students," Griffin told members of the Rome Historic Preservation Commission. She will be working with the local tourism office to bring even more people to the event. Sessions will be held at the Rome History Museum, another will be at the Forum River Center and a third at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham.
The keynote session for the event (speaker not yet announced), will be held at the City Auditorium.
"It is a feather in our cap," said Planning Director Artagus Newell.
"Folks will be in Rome for a few days, folks that probably have not been here for awhile or maybe have never been here, and check out what we have to offer."
The Rome HPC has approved physical alterations to a historic home at 314 E. Fourth Ave. in the Between the Rivers Historic District. Wrought iron columns and railing will be replaced by a composite that looks like wood columns, along with wood railings.
The property, owned by Jennifer Anderson, is currently on the market and potential buyers made the request for the changes to take it back to more of an original, historic look. The request included installation of a garage door at the rear facade of the home facing College Avenue.
Griffin also reported that the planning staff would begin an overdue historic resource survey in the coming year, a process that could take as long as five years to complete.
"We have about 1,700 properties in our inventory and I think we're looking at adding another 1,500 properties that we're going to survey," Griffin said. She explained that Rome has not done a study since 2001 but have the blessing of State Historic Preservation Office personnel to get the process started.