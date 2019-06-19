The Rome City Commission is poised to set the property tax rate for 2019, holding at the same rate it’s been since 2017.
“When we reviewed the school budget there was no millage rate increase proposed, and there’s none for the city,” said Commissioner Randy Quick, who chairs the board’s finance committee.
Rome City Schools must add a fleet of buses and drivers next year in response to a federal directive that the city transit system can no longer be used to ferry students daily. However, Superintendent Lou Byars has said they’ll pull from savings and other sources to cover the cost.
Commissioners have set three dates for public hearings before they adopt what they expect to be a rate of 27.536 mills. That’s equal to a levy of $1,377 on a home valued at $125,000, less any exemptions.
The board will take comments at its regular 6 p.m. meeting on July 8; at 10 a.m. July 18; and again at its regular 6 p.m. meeting July 22. Adoption is scheduled for the July 22 session.
All three meetings will be in the commission meeting room on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St.
City Clerk Joe Smith said the three public hearings are required because the total value of property in the city has risen and will bring in more revenue. Under state law that’s considered a tax increase, although only those whose assessments have gone up will pay more.
Some of the increased value is coming from new construction, which is starting to pick up after the recession.
Assistant Finance Director Toni Rhinehart told the finance committee that revenue generated by the building inspection department is up substantially from the same period last year.
“That’s a good economic indicator,” Quick noted.
Revenue and expenses through May are generally tracking projections in the city’s general fund budget adopted in December, Rhinehart said.
The millage rate is a combination of 10.086 mills for city government services and 17.450 mills for the school system. Residents also pay county taxes — minus the levies for schools, fire protection and solid waste.