Rome to fill leadership vacancies
The Rome City Commission is expected to appoint new directors tonight for the human resources department and Walker Mountain Landfill.
The positions have been vacant for much of the summer, when Rita Odom retired as head of the HR department and Mike Gattis retired from overseeing landfill operations.
Officials are still sifting through applications to lead Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful after Mary Hardin Thornton stepped down for a job in the private sector. Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson said they received 36 resumes by the deadline.
"We're culling them now and making an interview list ... A lot of highly qualified individuals have applied," he told members of the joint development oversight committee.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
A contingent of representatives from local health organizations is expected to attend the caucus to advocate for a city-wide smoking ban. If the board lends its support, the next step would be for the city attorney to draft an ordinance. Legislation would need two public readings before it could be enacted.
Second readings — and votes to adopt — are scheduled tonight for two amendments to the city's nuisance ordinance targeting motels, convenience stores and other buildings that appear to be hotspots for criminal activity. Commissioners said they are trying to address repeat reports of drug sales, prostitution and gambling.
The board also is slated to debate and possibly vote on an ordinance setting a curfew for children under the age of 17. The draft amendment would penalize unsupervised children and their parents if they're out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The proposed ordinance contains exceptions for children traveling home from events such as school trips, religious activities and jobs.
Not on the board's agenda is the award of a contract to improve Honeysuckle Ridge in the Chulio Hills subdivision — although Commissioners could vote to add it if staffers bring a recommendation.
Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said Rome-based Spriggs Construction Co. submitted the sole bid, at $827,340.50. The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $800,000 for the project, which would also provide a back entrance to the subdivision.