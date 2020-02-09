The Rome City Commission is slated to vote Monday on a resolution establishing new facility rental rates for the Civic Center and the Rome Area History Museum.
A half-day rental rate of $400 is expected to be added for the Civic Center on Jackson Hill for Mondays through Thursdays. The full-day rate is $800 for week days and $900 for weekend use.
Use of the museum for a full day, Mondays through Thursdays, is expected to be set at $700. The weekend full-day rental will cost $800 and a four-hour rental on week days would run $350.
The commission also will have a first reading of an ordinance amendment requiring those requesting the rezoning of a property or a special use permit to certify that all the taxes are up to date.
Also being read for the first time is a rezoning request that would allow property owner Jon Griffin to turn an existing tire shop into a Maaco auto body repair and paint shop at 304 North Ave.
When Griffin's request for rezoning from Community Commercial to Heavy Commercial came before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission last week, it was recommended for approval by a 6-2 vote. The backing came despite opposition by two residents who said they had been denied rezonings for similar businesses in the past.
City commissioners will make the final decision following a second reading and public hearing at their Feb. 24 meeting.
Also Monday, the commission is expected to approve a task order for general consulting services by Atlantic Coast Consulting, Inc.
The contract covers a five-year state permit review of Walker Mountain Road Site 2 of the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Phases 4-9. It caps the cost of services at $75,000 unless prior approval is granted by the city.
Commissioners also will hear a presentation on the U.S. Census during their 5 p.m. caucus in the Sam King Room on the first floor of Rome City Hall.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in commission chambers upstairs. Both meetings are open to the public.