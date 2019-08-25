Rome City Commissioners are slated to hold a first reading tonight of an ordinance allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
If the "brunch bill" is approved on a second reading next month, the question would go to voters on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Two ordinance amendments scheduled to be enacted tonight would ban fireworks and all-terrain vehicles on public property without a permit. Commissioners also had been considering bans on urban camping and panhandling, but those proposals have been tabled for further review.
City Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the caucus, Terri Morgan and Claudia Hamilton are scheduled to give a "Ban the Box" presentation.
The national campaign seeks to have removed from employment applications the box asking if the applicant has a criminal record. Supporters say the question makes it harder for ex-offenders to get a job and should be reserved for later in the hiring process.
Commissioners also are expected to discuss the future of the Rome Floyd Recycling Center, which is projected to continue operating at a loss.
Also, public hearings and final rulings are slated on several applications for land-use changes. The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of them all:
* Homeowners at 54 Glenda Drive and 28 Crestwood Drive are asking to be annexed into the city of Rome. They are eligible because they abut the city limits.
* Rodrigo Barahona is seeking a special-use permit to add used-car sales to his service shop at 2203 Shorter Ave.
* Stephen Walker wants the property at 1 E. 15th St. returned to light-industrial zoning from the multi-family residential classification granted for a project that never materialized.
* D. Randall Bowen is asking for office-institutional zoning for a residentially zoned tract on Widgeon Way at Technology Parkway next to his CPA office.
* Leeta McDougald is seeking central-business-commercial zoning of an office and parking lot at 102 and 104 E. Sixth Ave. on the edge of the Between the Rivers Historic District. The building is an antebellum American Colonial house built in 1856.
Planners said CBC is appropriate for historic districts, where there was often a mix of residential and commercial use in the same building. Members of the adjacent St. Paul AME Church have expressed concerns about the potential sale of alcohol – which would not be allowed under state law – and parking.