Rome to buy take-home cop cars
The Rome City Commission is expected to move Monday on its first purchase funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
Collections won't start until the current SPLOST expires on March 31, 2019, but the board approved a resolution in May that allows the city to advance funds for a project and reimburse itself when the revenue comes in. The public safety committee is recommending the purchase of 20 police cars.
The 2017 SPLOST contains a $925,000 earmark for the cars, which would complete the Rome Police Department's take-home car program.
Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney told the citizen-committee that approved the earmark that the program helps recruit and keep trained officers. Having the cars at their homes also speeds officers' responses if they're called out while off-duty and the parked vehicles deter crime in those neighborhoods.
City Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular session at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
The board also is slated to issue a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Floyd County Commission signed off on the joint proclamation earlier this month.
Domestic violence affects one in four women and one in seven children in Georgia, according to Ashley Demonbreun-Chapman, outreach coordinator of the nonprofit Hospitality House for Women.
The organization's annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is set for 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Rotary Plaza, on the riverwalk between the Forum River Center and the courthouse.
Hundreds of men, women and children — but especially men — typically show up to parade down Broad Street in high heels and other fanciful footwear. Music and a "hottest legs" competition for men are part of the free event, which includes information about domestic violence survivors and recognizes survivors.
"It shows survivors we hear them, and raises awareness of the problem," Demonbreun-Chapman told the county board.
Also on Monday, City Commissioners are slated to sign off on the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's plans to issue bonds covering two housing projects.
The city is not backing the bonds, but its approval is required under federal law.
The NWGHA is converting its 101-unit High Rise One on North Avenue and its 100-unit Park Homes complex on Reservoir Street to Rental Assistance Demonstration housing.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development RAD program shifts traditional public housing to the permanent Section 8 voucher program. The more stable, and flexible, program opens the possibility of attracting private investors to modernize old units at risk of demolition.
Atlanta-based Rea Ventures Group is partnering with the NWGHA, which will sell up to $7.4 million in tax-exempt bonds for the high rise rehabilitation and up to $7 million for the Park Homes project.