The United States Tennis Association named the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College as a 2019 Outstanding Tennis Facility for the year.
Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission and recently retired center director Tom Daglis were in New York to accept the award during a luncheon Thursday afternoon.
Hortman said the Rome center was one of a half dozen facilities across the country that were honored by the USTA Thursday.
"The highlight they chose to speak about during the luncheon was the fact that that we are above Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and that it was built on terraced levels where there are no barriers for wheelchair tennis players," Hortman said. "Of everything they could have pulled out of the nomination, that was it."
The center opened in July of 2016, hosted the Atlantic Coast Conference men's and women's championships in 2017, and dozens of national level collegiate and open tournaments each year since. It has also hosted the USTA Girls 14 & under national championships since 2017.
The center has had a $9.8 million economic impact on the community the past two years. Through the month of July, the center has added another $3.29 million to the local economy.
"This is just what we track, that we touch, we bid on. This doesn't include local play, high school play or regional play," Smith said.
"Getting an award like this and recognition from the USTA is an amazing accomplishment," Smith said. "We know, being here everyday, how important this center is and the impact it has on our community and the tax dollars that come in, but to be recognized among our peers from all across the country is just amazing."
"I am very proud of the award. It's much deserved for all of the hard work that's gone into the facility and the excellent programming they've been able to pull off," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
Interim Director Collin Cadwell said he is already working on tournaments into the 2020 season and knows it will be a busy spring with the return of the Atlantic Coast Conference championships and the International Tennis Federation Georgia Open Wheelchair championships, which will bring a large international field back to the Rome center.
For the time being, the facility has been reduced to 49 active hard-surface courts while construction is underway on a new six-court indoor complex. Once that is complete, Smith said the center will be in a position to bid on even more national events.