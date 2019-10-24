A group of 130 Rome High School freshman students gathered at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, where they witnessed the aftermath of a one vehicle wreck which claimed the lives of two people on bicycles.
The wreck was only a staged one and is repeated every year, with some twists, for the eighth annual Floyd County Teen Maze, which walks Rome and Floyd county high schoolers through real life life or death scenarios. Thursday was set aside for Rome High who sent 520 students through the maze with the freshmen taking on the consequences of sex, drugs, alcohol and peer pressure first.
"Everything was pretty interesting," Erika Vasquez said. "It teaches you about life so when you go into life you can make the right decisions."
Vasquez said she was glad the RFCCCY puts the maze on because it shows how something so simple can change someone's life.
"It teaches young teens to be safe," she said.
Netsanet Brumell, another freshman, agreed. Her story, chosen randomly by drawing slips of paper, ended with her getting pregnant and not graduating. It was very shocking, she said. The entire maze is made to be chaotic and fast, said LaDonna Collins, executive director of Rome Floyd County Commission of Children and Youth.
"Is it worth it?" Cpt. Chris DeHart with the Rome police Selective Enforcement Unit asked. "Just answering a text can land you in jail, especially when it takes someones life. Is it worth it?"
The aforementioned crash DeHart was narrating ended with one of the actors being placed in a body bag with the second victim of the crash being rushed to a makeshift operating room inside the maze. It was at this station Rome High student Tristum Watkins watched as nurses from Georgia Highlands College work to save the crash victim but ultimately fail to bring her back.
Watkins said while the crash was shocking, the most impactful part of the maze for him was the second date station, the peer pressure station and the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia table. The freshman said the different stations showed how different decisions affected his outcome and despite being injured, having a baby and going to rehab, Watkins made it to the mock graduation at the end.
At the end of the maze was the SAC table Watkins mentioned, where he and other high schoolers from all over the county signed a dating pledge as long as they agreed with it. The pledge stated students would engage in healthy safe relationships and establish boundaries. Kimberly King, executive director of the center, said SAC was teaching students that dating was a big responsibility and they need to be aware of their rights when dealing with other people.
One new feature to this year's maze was the inclusion of a mental health clinic, said Christa Gilmore, youth development coordinator for the Northwest Georgia Public Health District. The organizers wanted to let the teens know the resources are out there before something happens.
"We were very intentional to include mental health in the (end of the maze)," she said.
"Sometimes teens don't understand that these resources are available," Kirsten Thornante, system social worker and homeless liaison, foster care point of contact for Rome City Schools, said.