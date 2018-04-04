Rome taking new tack on Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property
The 147-acre campus contains streets and structures ranging from clinics and laboratories to offices and residences.
"The state wants it redeveloped as a package ... but we'd have a lot of support here to move that fence behind those houses and let them be used for some good in the community," Commissioner Wendy Davis said Wednesday.
Plans are to establish a citizens committee to focus on getting at least some of the property back on the tax rolls. Board members agreed with Davis' suggestion that they start pitching to the gubernatorial candidates as soon as the nominees are chosen in the May 22 primaries.
Commissioner Bill Irmscher said the city needs backing that goes higher than local legislators, who have failed to move the needle in several years.
"This is more important than the Kmart property," he said, referring to the vacant store at Turner McCall Boulevard and Hicks Drive. "We need industry in this town."
The property was initially offered to the city but an acceptable plan, with private investors, failed to emerge before the option expired in 2017.
An independent estimate this year put the value between $6 million and $10 million. The state also is paying off $3.5 million in bond debt and maintaining the grounds at a cost of about $1 million a year.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel said the committee needs to consider a number of scenarios before seeking outright ownership of the campus. And he cautioned that prime industrial property elsewhere — including at the corner of Ga. 140 and Ga. 53 — remains vacant.
"The biggest need in the community is for mental health services ... I think that's where we'd get the biggest bang for the buck on that property."
"And the Housing Authority wants those homes," Commissioner Bill Collins added.
Meanwhile, McDaniel pointed out, the Rome Floyd Chamber is continuing to market the property without expense to the city.
Mayor Jamie Doss directed the board's Redevelopment Committee, chaired by Collins, to seek out interested parties and key players to serve on the committee.
"As long as that property sits abandoned, we're losing," Doss said. "I hate to think it will still look like that in 10 years. We don't need to sit on our hands."
The discussion came during the board's annual planning retreat, which wrapped up Wednesday at the Police Training Center on Callier Springs Road.